3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mom calling for change after son allegedly assaulted by now-former Rockdale County educator

The mother of a special needs child is demanding justice from Rockdale County Public Schools after she says a para-educator assaulted her 8-year-old.
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of a special needs child is demanding justice from Rockdale County Public Schools after she says a para-educator assaulted her 8-year-old.

The attorney for Yemaya Lyles is holding a news conference Tuesday to call for more transparency from the school district.

Lyles says she wants Rockdale County to enhance safety protocols for special needs children like her son and she wants them to advocate for equality amongst all students. Mainly she wants a revamped special education system after what happened to her 8-year-old son, Antonio.

Antonio is autistic and non-verbal. Lyles alleges that Antonio was assaulted by a paraeducator while in class at Pine Street Elementary School last month. She says she wasn’t told that this happened until days later.

A district spokesperson tells Atlanta News First the paraeducator involved in this situation is no longer employed. A lawyer representing Antonio tells us that the paraeducator was charged with battery by police.

“The guy struck Antonio, then kind of put him in a headlock and took him to the restroom,” Antonio’s mother Yemaya Lyles explains. “When he comes out of the restroom, the guy kind of holds his hand, like ahh, like I just hit something, and it hurts. It’s blatant on the camera.”

Just last week, another Rockdale County special education teacher got in trouble with the law for how they acted toward a student. Janice Foot, a teacher at C.J. Hicks Elementary School, was arrested and charged with child cruelty, according to Conyers police. Police say Foot was also fired.

Tuesday’s news conference for Antonio’s situation will begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering in-network health care takes effect in 2024
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Latest News

NFL legends Brandon Marshall (L) and Cam Newton (M) stopped by Atlanta News First to talk...
‘I am ICONIC Live Tour’ coming to Atlanta
The mother of a special needs child is demanding justice from Rockdale County Public Schools...
News conference to be held on alleged abuse at Rockdale County school
The urgent care closure has reignited the conversation about the need for an emergency room in...
Wellstar closing East Point Urgent Care, transitioning service to Southside Medical Center
DeKalb County opens full-service warming center, ‘county-wide solution’ to homelessness
DeKalb County opens full-service warming center, ‘county-wide solution’ to homelessness