Mom calling for change after son allegedly assaulted by now-former Rockdale County educator

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of a special needs child is demanding justice from Rockdale County Public Schools after she says a para-educator assaulted her 8-year-old.

The attorney for Yemaya Lyles is holding a news conference Tuesday to call for more transparency from the school district.

Lyles says she wants Rockdale County to enhance safety protocols for special needs children like her son and she wants them to advocate for equality amongst all students. Mainly she wants a revamped special education system after what happened to her 8-year-old son, Antonio.

Antonio is autistic and non-verbal. Lyles alleges that Antonio was assaulted by a paraeducator while in class at Pine Street Elementary School last month. She says she wasn’t told that this happened until days later.

A district spokesperson tells Atlanta News First the paraeducator involved in this situation is no longer employed. A lawyer representing Antonio tells us that the paraeducator was charged with battery by police.

“The guy struck Antonio, then kind of put him in a headlock and took him to the restroom,” Antonio’s mother Yemaya Lyles explains. “When he comes out of the restroom, the guy kind of holds his hand, like ahh, like I just hit something, and it hurts. It’s blatant on the camera.”

Just last week, another Rockdale County special education teacher got in trouble with the law for how they acted toward a student. Janice Foot, a teacher at C.J. Hicks Elementary School, was arrested and charged with child cruelty, according to Conyers police. Police say Foot was also fired.

Tuesday’s news conference for Antonio’s situation will begin at 10 a.m.

