3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

No fans to be allowed at upcoming Griffin, Spalding High basketball games

Out of an abundance of caution, no spectators will be allowed at this year’s Griffin High vs. Spalding High basketball competitions, the school district announc
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Months after a teen was shot and killed after a rival football matchup between two metro Atlanta high schools, school officials have decided not to allow fans when the same two teams meet up on the basketball court next year.

Two upcoming basketball games between Griffin High School and Spalding High School, scheduled for Jan. 20 and Feb. 3, will be played without spectators, according to the Griffin-Spalding County School District. Instead, the school system says the games will be streamed on the NFHS Network via a subscription.

Officials made the announcement this week, saying the move comes out of an abundance of caution following a fatal shooting a few months ago outside a football game against the two teams.

On Sept. 30, police found 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey with a gunshot wound near the intersection of South 5th Street and Poplar Street, not far from Griffin Memorial Stadium where the two football teams were playing against each other. Officers said Dorsey was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital where he later died. The Griffin-Spalding County School System said the shooting happened near the end of the game.

Police identified 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendrick as a suspect. Investigators believed Kendricks and Dorsey knew each other and that the incident was not random.

After a little over a week on the run, Kendrick was captured. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during a felony in connection to the crime.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering in-network health care takes effect in 2024
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) works in the pocket against the Washington...
Falcons to bench quarterback Desmond Ridder -- again
Young ofreció un espectáculo de 41 puntos en México
Trae Young stays hot with 31 points, 15 assists as Hawks hand Pistons 24th straight loss, 130-124
Top-ranked quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola has de-committed from Georgia and now intends to...
Top-ranked quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola de-commits from Georgia, flips to Nebraska
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter bats during the first inning of a baseball game against...
Matt Carpenter released by the Braves, who acquired him last week from the Padres