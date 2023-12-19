No fans to be allowed at upcoming Griffin, Spalding High basketball games

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Months after a teen was shot and killed after a rival football matchup between two metro Atlanta high schools, school officials have decided not to allow fans when the same two teams meet up on the basketball court next year.

Two upcoming basketball games between Griffin High School and Spalding High School, scheduled for Jan. 20 and Feb. 3, will be played without spectators, according to the Griffin-Spalding County School District. Instead, the school system says the games will be streamed on the NFHS Network via a subscription.

Officials made the announcement this week, saying the move comes out of an abundance of caution following a fatal shooting a few months ago outside a football game against the two teams.

“In the interest of safety, and out of an abundance of caution, no spectators will be allowed at this year’s Griffin High vs. Spalding High basketball competitions (1/20/24 and 2/3/24). Only team essential personnel will be permitted on the school campus for the scheduled varsity games. Neither GHSA nor GSCS employee ID passes will be accepted for spectator admission, as tickets are not being sold and the game is closed to all except game essential personnel (coaches, trainers, referees, etc.). JV and 9th-grade games scheduled for those dates will be rescheduled or canceled.”

On Sept. 30, police found 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey with a gunshot wound near the intersection of South 5th Street and Poplar Street, not far from Griffin Memorial Stadium where the two football teams were playing against each other. Officers said Dorsey was taken to Spalding Regional Hospital where he later died. The Griffin-Spalding County School System said the shooting happened near the end of the game.

Police identified 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendrick as a suspect. Investigators believed Kendricks and Dorsey knew each other and that the incident was not random.

After a little over a week on the run, Kendrick was captured. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a pistol by persons under 18, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm during a felony in connection to the crime.

