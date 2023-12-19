Police search for gunman after deadly shooting at gas station in Spalding County

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was found shot inside a gas station in Griffin Tuesday morning.

Griffin police say they were called to 930 W Taylor Street about a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound by the video gaming machines. He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

During the investigation, police identified My’keion Yates as a suspect. He was last seen in a black 2012 Nissan Altima with Georgia tag SEW9844.

Suspected gunman's car. (Griffin Police Department)

Police say Yates is wanted for malice murder along with other charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Yates’ whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

