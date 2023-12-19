3-Degree Guarantee
Several sidewalks in Decatur set to get repairs

On Monday, the Decatur City Commission approved an agreement with Georgia Safe Sidewalks for...
On Monday, the Decatur City Commission approved an agreement with Georgia Safe Sidewalks for up to $53,000 in repairs for sidewalks throughout the city.(WBAY)
By Jordan Barela and Zoe Seiler
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of dollars will soon go to repair several sidewalks in Decatur.

On Monday, the Decatur City Commission approved an agreement with Georgia Safe Sidewalks for up to $53,000 in repairs for sidewalks throughout the city.

Sidewalks set for repair are:

  • Geneva Street: From Church Street to Champlain Street
  • Lucerne Street: Champlain Street to Lucerne Street
  • Ponce de Leon Place: From Clairemont Avenue to Swanton Way
  • N McDonough Street: From Decatur Square to W Howard Avenue
  • Leyden Street: From Third Avenue to Mead Road
  • Feld Avenue: From W College Avenue to Fairpark Lane

In total, those repairs are set to cost $44,300.

The repairs are tentatively set to begin in March and would take eight days to complete.

The Decatur City Commission also approved establishing a project budget of $60,000 and awarded a contract to IMS Infrastructure Management Services for $50,475 for a pavement and sidewalk assessment. Decaturish, an Atlanta News First media partner, reports the assessment will look at about 60 centerline miles of residential streets and 82 miles of sidewalks.

Decaturish, an Atlanta News First media partner, contributed to this story.

