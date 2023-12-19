Some APS employees were given a $1K bonus ahead of Kemp’s announcement. Here’s why.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First received several emails about bonuses for some Atlanta Public Schools (APS) employees after Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement of $1,000 bonuses to state employees and teachers.

APS teachers and bus drivers did get $1,000 bonus payments on their most recent paychecks — right before Kemp’s announcement Monday that the state’s teachers would get bonuses in the same amount.

Teachers who reached out to Atlanta News First wanted to know if that meant another payment was coming. It’s not.

APS officials said they anticipated the governor approving those bonus payments, the same as he did in 2022, and wrote them into their yearly budget.

They wanted to get them out early before the holiday season.

They’ll now use the governor’s allocation to backfill those payments in their reserve fund, APS officials told Atlanta News First.

“Gov. Kemp has provided bonuses for school employees the past few years and we were certainly hopeful he would do so this year as well. APS goes above and beyond the state salary schedule in our commitment to recognizing the valuable work of all our employees,” a school district spokesperson said in a statement to Atlanta News First. “In this instance, we preemptively moved to show our appreciation to staff by asking our board to approve the usage of fund balance for all employees in early December so that we could get our payments out in advance of the holiday break. We greatly appreciate the governor’s willingness to use the state fund balance to share in the cost by providing stipends for our teachers, as this allows us to use our fund balance for other educational needs.”

