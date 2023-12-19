3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Some APS employees were given a $1K bonus ahead of Kemp’s announcement. Here’s why.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced $1,000 bonuses for state workers and educators, and a plan to give public schools more funds to increase safety.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First received several emails about bonuses for some Atlanta Public Schools (APS) employees after Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement of $1,000 bonuses to state employees and teachers.

APS teachers and bus drivers did get $1,000 bonus payments on their most recent paychecks — right before Kemp’s announcement Monday that the state’s teachers would get bonuses in the same amount.

RELATED: Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, teachers

Teachers who reached out to Atlanta News First wanted to know if that meant another payment was coming. It’s not.

APS officials said they anticipated the governor approving those bonus payments, the same as he did in 2022, and wrote them into their yearly budget.

They wanted to get them out early before the holiday season.

They’ll now use the governor’s allocation to backfill those payments in their reserve fund, APS officials told Atlanta News First.

“Gov. Kemp has provided bonuses for school employees the past few years and we were certainly hopeful he would do so this year as well. APS goes above and beyond the state salary schedule in our commitment to recognizing the valuable work of all our employees,” a school district spokesperson said in a statement to Atlanta News First. “In this instance, we preemptively moved to show our appreciation to staff by asking our board to approve the usage of fund balance for all employees in early December so that we could get our payments out in advance of the holiday break. We greatly appreciate the governor’s willingness to use the state fund balance to share in the cost by providing stipends for our teachers, as this allows us to use our fund balance for other educational needs.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering in-network health care takes effect in 2024
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules

Latest News

FILE - This June 2023 photo shows Plant Vogtle.
Regulators increase rates for Georgia Power customers to help pay for nuclear reactors
Emergency responders worked Tuesday to rescue a man trapped in a hole at a Paulding County...
WATCH LIVE: Emergency responders working to rescue man trapped at Paulding County rock quarry
In Plane Sight
Congress tries to stop ‘rotten to the core’ cash seizures
In plane sight: Congress tries to stop ‘rotten to the core’ cash seizures
In plane sight: Congress tries to stop ‘rotten to the core’ cash seizures