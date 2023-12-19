Teen who went missing after family argument in Atlanta found

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police have canceled the BOLO for a teenager who reportedly went missing after a family argument on Friday.

Police say the 16-year-old was found safe Monday night.

Original Story:

Police are searching for a 16-year-old teen who ran away from his Atlanta home after “an argument” on Friday evening, officials said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile at Old Georgian Terrace NW around 7:43 p.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the reporting party, believed to be the teen’s parent, who said that the teen ran away from their home after an argument.

