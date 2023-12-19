Thieves smash way into Suwanee restaurant, eatery still continues Monday operations

SUWANEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A restaurant in Suwanee is asking for help Monday after they say someone smashed their way inside early Sunday morning.

Beto’s Tacos says the thieves made off with their cash registers, computers and safes. Suwanee police said a window was smashed by those who entered the restaurant.

Around $6,000 in cash, which was in the safe, was taken, according to police. Police said one of the suspects, who is believed to entered and rummaged through the store, was dressed in a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a white face mask, white shoes and brown work gloves.

Police said the suspect left in a Dodge Challenger.

The restaurant says it’s going to push through. It was still open for business on Monday.

