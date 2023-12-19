3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Thieves smash way into Suwanee restaurant, eatery still continues Monday operations

The restaurant was still open for business.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A restaurant in Suwanee is asking for help Monday after they say someone smashed their way inside early Sunday morning.

Beto’s Tacos says the thieves made off with their cash registers, computers and safes. Suwanee police said a window was smashed by those who entered the restaurant.

Around $6,000 in cash, which was in the safe, was taken, according to police. Police said one of the suspects, who is believed to entered and rummaged through the store, was dressed in a black hoodie, black sweatpants, a white face mask, white shoes and brown work gloves.

Police said the suspect left in a Dodge Challenger.

The restaurant says it’s going to push through. It was still open for business on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say

Latest News

It happened in the 100 block of Peters St. NW, which is the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.
Man shot to death in downtown Atlanta neighborhood, police say
The restaurant was still open for business.
Thieves smash way into Suwanee restaurant, eatery still continues Monday operations
Cobb County Water System
Data entry error causes water billing issue for thousands
The former president is facing several charges in Fulton County.
Trump attorneys seeking to dismiss Georgia charges, cite 1st Amendment