3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Trump co-defendant’s attorneys don’t want to represent her anymore

Trevian Kutti is one of 19 co-defendants charged with attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Attorneys representing Trevian Kutti, one of the 19 Donald Trump-related co-defendants charged with attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, don’t want to represent her anymore.

On Tuesday, Darryl B. Cohen, Steven Greenberg and Joshua Herman filed a motion to withdraw as counsel of record in Fulton County Superior Court.

Cohen’s firm is Cohen Cooper Estep & Allen, while Greenberg represents the law firm of Greenberg Trial Lawyers, and Herman operated under the Law Office of Joshua G. Herman.

Earlier this month, Kutti was reported by Newsweek as having threatened one of the witnesses expected to be eventually called in Trump’s Fulton County trial, which District Attorney Fani Willis is hoping will begin in August 2024.

According to the news outlet, Kutti said in an Instagram Live video she will “f**k up” the life of a witness when the case is over.

“There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows this whole thing is a lie,” Kutti reportedly said. “Who knows I never did anything to her. Who knows I never. Who knows she begged me for help. There’s a woman sitting somewhere who knows that I’m going to f**k her whole life up when this is done.”

Prosecutors allege Kutti, a publicist, claimed to have high level law enforcement connections. They say former Fulton County elections worker Ruby Freeman met with Kutti at a police precinct, where she brought Harrison Floyd, another co-defendant, into the conversation on a speakerphone. Prosecutors say Kutti presented herself as someone who could help Freeman but then pressured her to falsely confess to election fraud.

Kutti, according to Meidastouch, said her conversation with the woman was on video at a police station. Kutti’s video was recorded on November 28.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT

Kutti’s $75,000 bond agreement, like many of the other Trump co-defendants, includes stipulations that she may not intimidate any other co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

Almost one month ago, the Fulton County district attorney tried unsuccessfully to have Harrison Floyd’s $100,000 bond revoked. Willis personally argued before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee that Floyd’s bond should be revoked because of comments he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Willis alleged Floyd violated his bond conditions by posting comments “in an effort to intimidate codefendants and witnesses, to communicate directly and indirectly with codefendants and witnesses, and to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

Trump is facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases in Washington, New York, Florida and Georgia and could potentially be looking at years in prison if convicted.

Trump is charged alongside others — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — with violating the state’s anti-racketeering law by scheming to illegally overturn his 2020 election loss.

The indictment, handed up in August, accuses Trump or his allies of suggesting Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, could find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

Four of the original 19 co-defendants have reached plea deals with Fulton County prosecutors: Sidney PowellJenna EllisScott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering in-network health care takes effect in 2024
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules

Latest News

Trump’s lead Georgia attorneys are seeking to dismiss the charges against him based on 1st...
Trump asks judge to throw out Georgia charges
Meadows claimed the case should be moved to federal court because he was a federal employee at...
Judge rejects Mark Meadows' attempt to move case to federal court
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Trump attorneys seeking to dismiss Georgia charges, cite 1st Amendment
The former president is facing several charges in Fulton County.
Trump attorneys seeking to dismiss Georgia charges, cite 1st Amendment