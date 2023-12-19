3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Wellstar closing East Point Urgent Care, transitioning service to Southside Medical Center

The urgent care closure has reignited the conversation about the need for an emergency room in East Point.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After days of feeling sick, Crasetta Newby drove herself to the Wellstar East Point Health Center Monday morning.

But when she got there, she said staff advised her to find somewhere else with an emergency room.

“They said they don’t take emergencies,” Newby said. “They’re telling me that they cannot help me and are sending me away to Grady, Piedmont, or Emory. That’s all too far. This is like five minutes from my house.”

Wellstar closed its East Point emergency room last year and turned the facility into an urgent care. Now, they’re closing the urgent care on Jan. 12.

“Now, I have to figure out how I’m going to drive across town to another doctor or emergency room,” Newby said.

Wellstar official said they will transition their urgent care services next door to Southside Medical Center’s East Point Clinic. The move will bring more services to the community like primary, pediatric and dental care.

As part of the partnership, Wellstar is investing $5 million over five years to help increase services and expand the Southside East Point clinic’s size and capacity.

In a press release, Wellstar said it is also committed to a thoughtful process to determine the future of the AMC South site, which includes ongoing cooperation with Dr. David Williams, president and CEO of Southside Medical Center, a federally qualified health center.

However, the urgent care closure has reignited the conversation about the need for an emergency room in East Point.

East Point City Councilman Joshua Butler said Wellstar’s decision has left more than 200,000 residents south of I-20 without access to a nearby emergency room.

“Having an urgent care is a band-aid when you need an emergency room,” Butler said. “It’s dire.”

He’s now leading the charge to form a hospital authority between East Point and the City of South Fulton.

Butler said under state law, this would allow the two cities to solicit funds, outside of taxpayer dollars, to help run a new hospital and help people like Newby.

“They need to definitely have an emergency facility nearby so that people can access it easily because this is the closest place,” Newby said.

East Point City Council is scheduled to talk about the medical property during their Tuesday night meeting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts

Latest News

It happened in the 100 block of Peters St. NW, which is the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.
Man shot to death in downtown Atlanta neighborhood, police say
The restaurant was still open for business.
Thieves smash way into Suwanee restaurant, eatery still continues Monday operations
Cobb County Water System
Data entry error causes water billing issue for thousands
The former president is facing several charges in Fulton County.
Trump attorneys seeking to dismiss Georgia charges, cite 1st Amendment
Clayton County police officers participate in "Shop with a Cop" event.
Clayton County police officers give back at annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event