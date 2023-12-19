Wellstar closing East Point Urgent Care, transitioning service to Southside Medical Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After days of feeling sick, Crasetta Newby drove herself to the Wellstar East Point Health Center Monday morning.

But when she got there, she said staff advised her to find somewhere else with an emergency room.

“They said they don’t take emergencies,” Newby said. “They’re telling me that they cannot help me and are sending me away to Grady, Piedmont, or Emory. That’s all too far. This is like five minutes from my house.”

Wellstar closed its East Point emergency room last year and turned the facility into an urgent care. Now, they’re closing the urgent care on Jan. 12.

“Now, I have to figure out how I’m going to drive across town to another doctor or emergency room,” Newby said.

Wellstar official said they will transition their urgent care services next door to Southside Medical Center’s East Point Clinic. The move will bring more services to the community like primary, pediatric and dental care.

As part of the partnership, Wellstar is investing $5 million over five years to help increase services and expand the Southside East Point clinic’s size and capacity.

In a press release, Wellstar said it is also committed to a thoughtful process to determine the future of the AMC South site, which includes ongoing cooperation with Dr. David Williams, president and CEO of Southside Medical Center, a federally qualified health center.

However, the urgent care closure has reignited the conversation about the need for an emergency room in East Point.

East Point City Councilman Joshua Butler said Wellstar’s decision has left more than 200,000 residents south of I-20 without access to a nearby emergency room.

“Having an urgent care is a band-aid when you need an emergency room,” Butler said. “It’s dire.”

He’s now leading the charge to form a hospital authority between East Point and the City of South Fulton.

Butler said under state law, this would allow the two cities to solicit funds, outside of taxpayer dollars, to help run a new hospital and help people like Newby.

“They need to definitely have an emergency facility nearby so that people can access it easily because this is the closest place,” Newby said.

East Point City Council is scheduled to talk about the medical property during their Tuesday night meeting.

