3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, they'll consider making changes to Georgia's...
New law covering in-network health care takes effect in 2024
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake
Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules

Latest News

(CNN, SPECTRUM NEWS NY1, KVIA, KRGV, THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF IMMIGRATION JUDGES,...
Immigration court backlog at more than 3 million cases
This image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, shows...
FDA: Cinnamon in applesauce pouches had lead levels over 2,000 times higher than proposed limits
A mother of six who gave parenting advice on YouTube pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.
YouTube vlogger pleads guilty to child abuse
Women wait in a hallway Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at a Border Patrol station in Ajo, Ariz.
Illegal crossings surge in remote areas as Congress, White House weigh major asylum limits
The Texas governor signed a law Monday that makes crossing illegally into Texas a state crime....
Texas governor signs bill that makes illegal crossings a state crime