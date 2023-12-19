Woman posed as Waffle House worker for 2 hours before stealing cash, police say

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman posed as a worker at a Waffle House to steal cash from the restaurant last week, according to the Riverdale Police Department.

The woman allegedly stole the money Dec. 12 after posing as a worker at the Waffle House at 6544 Highway 85.

Police say the woman worked for two hours before stealing money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

