Woman posed as Waffle House worker for 2 hours before stealing cash, police say

A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business'...
A woman allegedly posed as a Waffle House employee in order to steal money from the business' register.(Riverdale Police Department)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman posed as a worker at a Waffle House to steal cash from the restaurant last week, according to the Riverdale Police Department.

The woman allegedly stole the money Dec. 12 after posing as a worker at the Waffle House at 6544 Highway 85.

Police say the woman worked for two hours before stealing money from a register.

Anyone with information or knows who the woman is should contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.

