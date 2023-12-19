Woman shot in leg at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Atlanta police responded to the 1000 of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard early Monday morning. Investigators believe the shooting may have happened in the back porch area of the complex.

No arrests have been made at this time. The woman was taken to Grady Hospital and is expected to be okay.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.