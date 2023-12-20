13-year-old went missing in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, Enyla was last seen near 3400 Hickory Walk Lane in Ellenwood leaving her house.

She is a Black girl standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

If you have seen Enyla, please call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.