2 arrested after man found dead along railroad track in Athens, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are facing murder charges after a man was found dead along railroad tracks in Athens, according to police.

Athens-Clarke County police responded to reports of a deceased person in the area of Willow Street and North Avenue on Dec. 3 at around 1:34 p.m. When they got to the scene, officers reported finding a man on the track. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Jarrard Pittard.

On Tuesday, police arrested two Athens residents who were originally named persons of interest in the case. Andre Carthens, 46, and Antion “Blue” Parks, 31, were charged with malice murder.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Hovie Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.

