3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

5 arrested, guns, drugs seized following raid in DeKalb County, police say

Deputies seize drugs and guns in DeKalb County
Deputies seize drugs and guns in DeKalb County(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police arrested five people and seized drugs and guns during a raid in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the 3300 block of Fannin Court in Stonecrest was raided after receiving an anonymous tip to the department.

When police searched the house, they found over 22 lbs of high-grade marijuana, 15 pills of Hydrocodone, 6 pills of Oxycodone, and 1 bottle of Promethazine, the department said.

In addition to the arrests, four handguns and an undetermined amount of cash were also recovered, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Surveillance image of the suspected gunman My’Keion Yates.
Police search for gunman after deadly shooting at gas station in Spalding County
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Trevian Kutti
Trump co-defendant’s attorneys don’t want to represent her anymore

Latest News

Part of Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta closed due to fire
Part of Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta closed due to fire
Trump removed from 2024 Colorado election ballot
Trump removed from 2024 Colorado election ballot
An estimated 100 households were ordered to evacuate within a 1-mile radius of the Symrise...
A Georgia chemical plant that closed after erupting in flames in April will be dismantled next year
Enyla
13-year-old went missing in DeKalb County, police say
Person of interest
Atlanta police looking for man who allegedly sold stolen items to woman