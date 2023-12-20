5 arrested, guns, drugs seized following raid in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police arrested five people and seized drugs and guns during a raid in DeKalb County on Tuesday.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the 3300 block of Fannin Court in Stonecrest was raided after receiving an anonymous tip to the department.

When police searched the house, they found over 22 lbs of high-grade marijuana, 15 pills of Hydrocodone, 6 pills of Oxycodone, and 1 bottle of Promethazine, the department said.

In addition to the arrests, four handguns and an undetermined amount of cash were also recovered, police said.

