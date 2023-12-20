3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta mayor raises nearly $4M for HBCU college fund

The 40th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball
The 40th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball(Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fundraising event held by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens raised nearly $4 million to help send students to Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

The 40th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball nearly doubled the record for money raised by the event. The money will go toward the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), which advocates for and help send students to HBCUs. Atlanta is home to four member HBCUs.

UNCF Assistant Vice President Justine Boyd said,

According to the mayor’s office, nearly 300 students received scholarships from the fund last year. The fund helps nearly 50,000 students attend college annually.

