Atlanta mayor raises nearly $4M for HBCU college fund

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fundraising event held by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens raised nearly $4 million to help send students to Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

The 40th Annual Mayor’s Masked Ball nearly doubled the record for money raised by the event. The money will go toward the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), which advocates for and help send students to HBCUs. Atlanta is home to four member HBCUs.

UNCF Assistant Vice President Justine Boyd said,

The 40th annual Mayor’s Masked Ball was unprecedented as the largest fundraiser in the history of this amazing event. It was a smashing success thanks to our donors and friends of UNCF. It was a true testament to the power of unity and philanthropy—a night where success took center stage as the community came together to support Black higher education and empower the next generation. The event is a celebration of generosity, compassion and the unwavering commitment to creating a brighter future for all.

According to the mayor’s office, nearly 300 students received scholarships from the fund last year. The fund helps nearly 50,000 students attend college annually.

