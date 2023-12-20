Atlanta police looking for man who allegedly sold stolen items to woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery.

Atlanta police said they believe a man robbed a home at 2003 Detroit Ave. Dec. 15. The homeowner told police he found that someone had forced his way into the home and stolen the front door. The thief also allegedly stole a stove and fireplace before selling them to “an elderly female nearby.”

The victim was able to recover some of the items, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

