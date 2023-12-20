Atlanta police looking for public’s help seeking missing Georgia State student

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Georgia State student.

Atlanta police say Laura Omotosho, 21, was last seen at 2161 Colvin Court NW around 1 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be wearing a black shirt, black leggings and white slippers.

According to Omotosho’s family, she left in a grey 2013 Toyota Corolla with a Georgia tag CIW 4675 and a cracked windshield.

Before attending Georgia State, Omotosho played lacrosse at Delaware State University.

Omotosho is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, according to Atlanta police.

Anyone who has contact with Omotosho is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

