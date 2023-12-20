Atlanta United announces 2024 MLS schedule, begin season against MLS champs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta United have announced their 2024 league schedule and begin the season with a massive opportunity.

The Five Stripes will open the season on the road Feb. 24 against the 2023 MLS Cup Champions Columbus Crew. The matchup will give Atlanta United the opportunity to avenge their first-round exit from the 2023 playoffs. Atlanta United will host the Crew again July 20.

Atlanta United’s home opener takes place two weeks later when they host the New England Revolution at Mercedes-Benz Stadium March 9. Atlanta United will close their home slate against the New York Red Bulls Oct. 5.

Notably, the Five Stripes will head to Miami to face off against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami May 29 and host Inter Miami Sept. 18.

