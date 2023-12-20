3-Degree Guarantee
Biden denounces Trump as ‘doubling down’ on support for insurrection

During remarks Wednesday, President Joe Biden said 'there's no question' Trump supported an insurrection. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and AAMER MADHANI and CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — President Joe Biden said it’s “self-evident” that Donald Trump is an insurrectionist for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss but stopped short of commenting on a Colorado legal case that would bar him from the state’s ballot.

The Democratic president made the comments about his likely Republican opponent in next year’s election shortly after landing in Milwaukee for an event focused on the economy.

“Whether the 14th Amendment applies or not, we’ll let the court make that decision,” Biden told reporters on the tarmac after stepping off Air Force One. “But he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on it.”

The Colorado Supreme Court declared former President Trump ineligible for the White House under a Constitution clause. (CNN, POOL, KTTC, CO SUPREME COURT)

The Colorado Supreme Court issued a decision on Tuesday declaring that Trump is ineligible to serve as president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. It’s the first time in the country’s history that the provision has been used to keep a candidate off the ballot.

Republicans have denounced the court’s decision, and Trump’s lawyers said they plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump has refused to back down from his lies that voter fraud allowed Biden to win in 2020, and he’s pledged to pardon supporters who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Biden has repeatedly condemned Trump and described him as a threat to American democracy. However, he’s been more circumspect when addressing his predecessor’s legal challenges, including several criminal cases against him, and this one is no different.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell...
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment when asked by reporters aboard Air Force One.

“The president is not involved; we’re not involved in this,” she said. “This is a legal process and we’re not involved in this.”

Biden’s campaign was similarly circumspect in a call with reporters on Tuesday.

“What I will say is that the president looks forward to defeating Donald Trump or whoever else emerges from the Republican primary on the ballot box in November 2024,” said Brooke Goren, the campaign’s deputy communications director.

__

Megerian reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Colleen Long also contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

