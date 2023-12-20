Dunwoody gets dedicated ambulance in effort to improve response times

DUNWOODY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - City leaders and other stakeholders cut the ribbon Wednesday on a program they hope will help fix a years-long problem in Dunwoody – lengthy ambulance response times.

In the background was the star of the show: an ambulance, housed in DeKalb County’s Fire Station 21 in Dunwoody. It’s staffed with a paramedic crew dedicated to serving only the city of Dunwoody.

Since 2018, citizens and elected officials have complained to state lawmakers and other decision makers about slow ambulance response times. Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch has been among those most passionate about fixing the problem. But for years, the city’s hands were tied, she said, because of a Georgia law that doesn’t allow cities without a fire department to contract their own ambulance services.

DeKalb County’s ambulances can sometimes take as long as an hour to respond because of Dunwoody’s geography, constant problems on Interstate 285, and the city’s proximity to hospitals.

“It’s not just about ambulances,” Deutsch said. “It’s about what happens when they get to the emergency room and there’s no nurses or physicians to take the patients and so the EMTs and paramedics have to wait with the patient.”

Dunwoody is now using $600,000 a year in federal pandemic relief grant money on the three-year pilot program, which will provide ambulance services to Dunwoody seven days a week.

“If it’s working, we’ll have a community conversation about how to fund it after those three years,” the mayor said.

Deutsch said the city will also revisit the hours of operation for the ambulance. For now, it’s staffed each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., which are currently the hours of greatest need.

The pilot program is the result of a three-way contract between Dunwoody, DeKalb County, and American Medical Response (AMR), a private company that provides mobile health care in 40 states and the District of Columbia and collects fees from clients, insurance providers, Medicare and Medicaid.

