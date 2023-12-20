Family files lawsuit against Fulton County, sheriff’s office after Atlanta teen dies in custody

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recently filed lawsuit claims that people working at the Fulton County Jail did not do enough to try and keep a teenage inmate alive.

Shane Kendall, 18, died at the Fulton County jail on Feb. 1, 2021.

Rachel Kaufman, his family’s lawyer, said his death likely could’ve been avoided with appropriate care.

“He was just the most vulnerable kid if you took five seconds to actually learn about him,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman said Kendall was just 15 when was accused of shooting and killing his adoptive mother. He was charged as an adult.

According to Kaufman, Kendall was very developmentally delayed after testing positive for cocaine at birth. He also had a series of mental health problems.

“He perished in the jail due to the complete neglect and abuse of both the Fulton County system, but also the private medical provider in the jail,” Kaufman said.

According to the lawsuit filed earlier this year, the family claims jail staff found Kendall unresponsive and hanging by a bedsheet in his cell on Feb. 1, 2021. The lawsuit alleges that jail staff responded slowly and ineffectively and failed to perform continuous CPR or bring an AED to the cell to try and save the teen’s life.

“We don’t really know what happened,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman still has questions surrounding Kendall’s death and said if he hadn’t been thrown into the “general population” of the jail, things may have ended differently. She said the troubled facility needs to be held accountable to prevent deaths like Kendall’s from happening again.

“The system pushed him through the pipeline from arrest onward, automatically, like an adult, despite all the medical circumstances, and treated him in the jail like he was not severely mentally ill,” Kaufman said.

READ THE FULL LAWSUIT:

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said they could not comment on the pending litigation.

