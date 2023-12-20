Fire closes Cheshire Bridge in northeast Atlanta for second time in 3 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large fire broke out overnight under the Cheshire Bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta, closing the bridge for the second time in three years.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says when they arrived, they saw several people under the bridge and heavy flames, prompting multiple units for assistance.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. However, officials say the bridge does appear to be compromised, so it has been closed for inspection. This is in between Faulkner Road NE and Piedmont Road NE.

A large fire broke out overnight under the Cheshire Bridge in northeast Atlanta. (Atlanta News First)

Everyone who was seen under the bridge is safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it may have started by people trying to keep warm. The Cheshire Street Bridge is a known spot for homeless people to take refuge under. Atlanta Fire says a major priority in responding to this fire was making sure no one was still under the bridge in harm’s way.

“It’s one of those things that when it gets cold like this, people are going to do whatever they have to do to stay warm, so it is a possibility. And we’re going to make sure that anybody involved in this stays safe and that we get them out of harm’s way,” said Matt Driver, AFRD Battalion Chief.

Another large fire closed the bridge back in August of 2021. Firefighters determined the fire started at a nearby homeless encampment and got out of control, nearly burning down the bridge and closing it for 20 long months. There was even a celebration when it reopened in April of this year and a promise for change made by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“So, the first lesson is to get as many people housed as possible and to go through our bridges and underpasses to make sure we work with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clean those areas out so that we prevent fires from happening,” Mayor Dickens said when the bridge reopened in April.

Officials say they need to wait until daylight to inspect the bridge further and assess the full extent of the damage to determine exactly what street closures will be in place. Morning traffic will be impacted by the bridge closure. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.