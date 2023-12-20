3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast | Trending milder, ahead of holiday wet weather

By Cutter Martin
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday begins with freezing temperatures and areas of frost. The forecast, gradually, trends milder heading into the holiday weekend ahead of an approaching storm system.

Bundle up this morning! The forecast remains cold across all of north Georgia through the morning commute. Temperatures bottom-out in the upper 20s inside the Perimeter between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. A light breeze is making it feel even colder. Temperatures reach lows in the mid to upper 20s outside of the core of the metro. A few mountain communities have dipped into the upper teens this morning.

Areas of frost are expected through the top of the 8 a.m. hour.

There will be more clouds around today. High-level clouds stream in from the southwest through the day. The forecast remains dry. If anything, these high-level clouds could enhance our sunrises and sunsets.

Plan on gradually milder weather and periods of clouds through the rest of the workweek. Afternoon temperatures warm into the 60s heading into the weekend. Morning temperatures will be much more comfortable, compared to how we started the week.

FIRST ALERT | Wetter weather returns this weekend...

In typical El Nino fashion, another upper-level low is forecast to swing out of the southern plains and into the southeast this holiday weekend. Plan on an increasing chance of rain Christmas Eve night, into Christmas Day. Rain is forecast to be widespread and could be locally heavy at times. No severe weather is expected. The chance of rain tapers off from west, to east, Christmas night into Tuesday. If you are traveling regionally, rain is expected at various times around Christmas Day. Keep the forecast in mind. Check out the First Alert Weather App.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

