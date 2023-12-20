Georgia politicians react to Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Donald Trump from the state’s ballots in the 2024 election Tuesday, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Late Tuesday, constitutional law professor Eric Segall said this case will now likely be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This case obviously has huge political implications for the United States, for every state, for the world, and I think when the Supreme Court decides what to do about this, legal niceties will definitely take a backseat to political consideration,” said Segall, Ashe Family Chair Professor of Law at Georgia State University.

The Colorado Supreme Court found that Donald Trump engaged in insurrection against the United States during the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

Georgia politicians have been quick to react to the decision.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene stated on X/Twitter, “The Democrats and 4 Colorado judges just stole the election away from the people of Colorado and robbed them of their right to vote for President Trump. This is an unprecedented First amendment violation that must be struck down by the SCOTUS. This can not be allowed to stand.”

Last year, Rep. Taylor-Greene overcame similar challenges that she violated the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist’s clause.

In May 2022, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accepted a judge’s findings that Greene was qualified to run for reelection.

On Tuesday, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said, “Looking through the lens of how a majority of Americans, including Republicans, felt on the evening of January 6, 2021…..this should come as no surprise.”

The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision is not final. The decision was stayed until Jan. 4, the day before the deadline to appear on primary ballots. It will also likely be appealed to the United States Supreme Court.

Segall said he believes that Trump should be eligible for the 2024 election because the U.S. Supreme Court lacks certainty that the former president engaged in the insurrection.

“The reason I don’t think Donald Trump should be disqualified is because whether or not he engaged in an insurrection under the law is a cloudy issue. Maybe he did. Maybe he didn’t. I think reasonable people can disagree on that question. To disqualify the frontrunner of the Republican party and the former president, we need certainty,” Segall said.

Segall added that while he doesn’t believe that Trump should hold office again, that is something that polls inevitably should decide.

