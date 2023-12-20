3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett police searching for man wanted in vehicle theft, multiple car break-ins

Gwinnett County police said they're searching for a suspect wanted in multiple vehicle...
Gwinnett County police said they're searching for a suspect wanted in multiple vehicle break-ins and the theft of a vehicle.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins and the theft of a vehicle.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the suspect was seen entering a vehicle at Rivulett Court near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Nov. 23.

Police said the suspect stole a vehicle from Village Broad Street in Dacula and entered seven vehicles on Flintlock Drive in Dacula two days later.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with short brown hair and was wearing what appears to be a grey hoodie and pants in one photo and a black and white Batman hoodie, black pants and white shoes in another.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Surveillance image of the suspected gunman My’Keion Yates.
Police search for gunman after deadly shooting at gas station in Spalding County
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Fire at Forest Cove Apartments.
Massive fire erupts at condemned apartments in southeast Atlanta

Latest News

Barricades went up at Cheshire Bridge Road after an overnight fire.
Fire closes bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road
Atlanta DOT says the bridge will be closed until further notice.
Large fire damages bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta
The fire broke out overnight under the Cheshire Bridge in northeast Atlanta.
New video shows massive fire under Cheshire Bridge Road overnight
Teresa Ann Bailey Black, center, was charged in connection to the death of her son, William...
Trial set for DeKalb County 1999 cold case of 6-year-old’s death, mother charged with murder