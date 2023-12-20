Gwinnett police searching for man wanted in vehicle theft, multiple car break-ins

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins and the theft of a vehicle.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the suspect was seen entering a vehicle at Rivulett Court near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Nov. 23.

Police said the suspect stole a vehicle from Village Broad Street in Dacula and entered seven vehicles on Flintlock Drive in Dacula two days later.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with short brown hair and was wearing what appears to be a grey hoodie and pants in one photo and a black and white Batman hoodie, black pants and white shoes in another.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

