Henry County Humane Society faces eviction

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Henry County Humane Society will need to move from its longtime home by February, according to the nonprofit organization and a county spokesperson.

The Humane Society posted an urgent appeal for help on Facebook Tuesday, writing: “We are very upset to report that Henry County is evicting us from a building we’ve occupied since 2005.”

The nonprofit wrote it will have to move out of its Workcamp Road location by Feb. 1.

The Humane Society is asking for help finding homes for animals still at the facility, donations to help them overcome “significant financial hurdles” in the coming months, tips on places where they could relocate, and for the public to voice their support for the group.

“Thank you to everyone that has supported us in the past,” the group wrote. “We have loved serving the rescued animals of Henry County. We hope to continue providing that support going forward.”

Henry County Spokesperson Melissa Robinson said the county was able to provide the Humane Society “use of the facility at no cost to the organization for many years,” but “as the county has grown, so has its need for more space.”

On Oct. 20, the county manager’s office told the Humane Society it would have to move by Feb. 1 because the county needed to repurpose the building to expand facilities for the Henry County Animal Care and Control Department, a needed expansion because of the county’s continued growth, according to Robinson.

After a recent inspection, however, it was determined that the building was in disrepair and couldn’t be repurposed as a county facility, though “the county ‘yard’ can be used for future growth of county facilities, possibly for Animal Care and Control services,” Robinson said.

“What originally started as a need for more space has turned into a safety issue and the difficult decision to move the Humane Society is overshadowed by the responsibility of the county to ensure the health and safety of employees, the public and the animals,” Robinson said.

The county has “vowed to take in the dogs and cats that the Humane Society currently houses in order to find them forever homes,” Robinson said.

“We will absolutely work with the Humane Society to assist in placing the ten or so animals they currently have,” said Capt. Michael Hobgood, director of Henry County Animal Care and Control. “And we would love to have their volunteers come to the county shelter and bring that same compassion and love to all of our animals in need.”

Robinson said Henry County Animal Care and Control is grateful for its partnership with the Humane Society and “hopes that the collaboration can continue even after the organization relocates.”

More information about adopting from the Humane Society can be found on the group’s website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.