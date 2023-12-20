Large fire damages bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large fire broke out overnight under a bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says just before 1 a.m., crews responded to Cheshire Bridge Road NE near Wellbourne Drive after reports of black smoke and fire extending from under the bridge. When they arrived, firefighters found a large brush fire and quickly jumped into action to put out the flames.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly. However, the fire battalion chief says the bridge is at risk of being compromised, so it is closed for inspection.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, but Battalion Chief Matt Driver says it may have been started by people trying to keep warm.

“It’s one of those things that when it gets cold like this, people are going to do whatever they have to do to stay warm. So, it is a possibility,” said Driver.

Underneath the Cheshire Bridge is a known spot for homeless people to take refuge. Neighbors who live next to the bridge say they have complained numerous times to the city about the problem.

“Let’s talk about the fires. This is the second fire in this area in the last seven days. Like actual fire where the fire department came out. But other than the other fires on the hill, every time it gets cold it seems we have these fires, the city definitely has to do something about it,” said Larry Jackson, who lives and works by the bridge.

“This is not the first second third fourth fifth time I’ve seen a fire,” said Alex Hines, who also lives by the bridge. “This is probably the eighth or ninth time I’ve had to call the police out here. They should actually change the street from Cheshire to Ches-fire Bridge Road because it’s on fire like every other day. Something is always burning down.”

A large fire closed another part of the Cheshire Bridge 2 miles away back in August of 2021. Firefighters determined the fire started at a nearby homeless encampment and got out of control, nearly burning down the bridge and closing it for 20 months.

“I’m telling you, every single business on Cheshire Bridge was affected by that and it was very detrimental to this entire area,” said Jackson. “Just to go a quarter mile down the road took 45 minutes, an hour sometimes. It was definitely a pain.”

There was even a celebration when it reopened in April of this year and a promise for change made by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“The first lesson is to get as many people housed as possible and to go through our bridges and underpasses to make sure we work with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clean those areas out so that we prevent fires from happening,” Mayor Dickens said when the bridge reopened in April.

Inspectors with the city have been looking over the bridge. They tell Atlanta News First that an engineer will make the final call on how long the bridge will remain closed.

Police cars are blocking the road, as well as crime scene tape. The Atlanta Department of Transportation has closed Cheshire Bridge Road NE from just north of Faulkner Road NE to Piedmont Avenue NE until further notice. Alternative routes have been added to GPS navigation services, according to ATLDOT.

