Man arrested in connection with deadly triple shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly triple shooting at a DeKalb County gas station in November, according to DeKalb County police.

Police said they arrested Demarco Boyer, 26, on Wednesday.

Three people were shot at a Texaco/Circle K off Candler Road and Kelly Lake Road on Nov. 26. One person, identified as 41-year-old Antoine Lewis, died of his injuries. Two others were injured in the shooting.

The second person was arrested after they were originally taken to the hospital.

Boyer has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

