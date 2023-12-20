3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man arrested in connection with deadly triple shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say

He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly triple shooting at a DeKalb County gas station in November, according to DeKalb County police.

Police said they arrested Demarco Boyer, 26, on Wednesday.

Three people were shot at a Texaco/Circle K off Candler Road and Kelly Lake Road on Nov. 26. One person, identified as 41-year-old Antoine Lewis, died of his injuries. Two others were injured in the shooting.

RELATED: Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station, police say

The second person was arrested after they were originally taken to the hospital.

Boyer has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Surveillance image of the suspected gunman My’Keion Yates.
Police search for gunman after deadly shooting at gas station in Spalding County
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Trevian Kutti
Trump co-defendant’s attorneys don’t want to represent her anymore

Latest News

Part of Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta closed due to fire
Part of Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta closed due to fire
Trump removed from 2024 Colorado election ballot
Trump removed from 2024 Colorado election ballot
Enyla
13-year-old went missing in DeKalb County, police say
Person of interest
Atlanta police looking for man who allegedly sold stolen items to woman
The victim was able to recover some of the items, according to police.
Atlanta police looking for man who allegedly sold stolen items to woman