Man killed in fire near Georgia Tech identified

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One of the people killed in a fire at a home near Georgia Tech Dec. 13 has been identified.

According to the victim’s family, Stacy Redmond, 59, died in the fire while he was trying to help a tenant with a disability in the home. The family said the tenant is the other victim who died in the fire.

Fire officials said there were seven people in the home when it caught fire. Other residents referred to Redmond as a hero.

Redmond’s friend Derrick Ewing said, ““He alerted, saying, ‘Fire, fire.’ That alerted some of the guys in there. They were able to alert other people in there and he saved their life.”

Redmond’s family said the 59-year-old worked at the Kroger at 4357 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. The family said store management will hold a memorial service and balloon release in Redmond’s memory at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

