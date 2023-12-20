Mattie’s Call issued for missing Avondale Estates man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Avondale Estates police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to the Avondale Estates Police Department, 57-year-old John Gabriel James was last seen leaving his family’s home on Hampshire Court in Avondale Estates around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

James is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 173 pounds with a goatee and glasses. He was last seen wearing black checkered pants, a striped jacket, dark shoes, and carrying a red HomeGoods bag.

Police said James moved from Hawai’i to Avondale Estates two weeks ago and has no known associates.

A Mattie’s Call has been issued for James. A Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to police, James has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and “has been off his medications.”

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Avondale Estates Police Department at 678-618-4571 or email Sgt. B. Beatty at bbeatty@avondaleestates.org, or call 911.

