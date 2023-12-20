3-Degree Guarantee
Metro Atlanta high school senior creates nonprofit to help with financial literacy

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta high school senior Raj Mehta created a nonprofit called the ‘Fluid Ice Foundation’ to promote financial education, which he said he believes leads to inclusion and social equity.

Mehta said he saw the financial hardships in certain communities in 2020 and wanted to help.

“Everybody had some kind of financial hardship and there was so much not going well in the world,” he said. “When I saw this in the news and local community stories, I really thought I’d like to make some kind of change.”

In 2021, nearly six million U.S. households were ‘unbanked’, according to the FDIC, meaning no one in the home had a checking or savings account with a bank.

“We often times tend to not think about it,” Mehta said. “It’s just a standard thing we have, we have access to Bank of America or any of these financial providers.”

Mehta said he used data like this to be a tool for people who may need help navigating financial literacy.

His nonprofit, run by a team of high school students, provides literacy coaching and classes, as well as digital advocacy of public policies.

“There’s a lot of things that are happening and it’s really important to focus on the people,” Mehta said. “So the people who are being somewhat neglected, they really need an outlet for how they can improve their economic and financial well-being, as well as their overall well-being, through affordable housing and affordable healthcare.”

The high school senior has done his research and even wrote a book called, Skope: The Social Kaleidoscope - Economics of Global Social Equity.

Information on Mehta’s nonprofit can be found on https://fluidice.org/

