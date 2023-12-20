Rapper T.I. surprises people in need during holiday giveback events

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris surprised women and children in need for the holidays during his 8th Annual Harris Community Works Holiday Caravan.

The rapper surprised mothers and families at three different charities and programs in Atlanta. He teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks to give participants of the Next Level Boys Academy diversion program Hawks tickets, merchandise and a shopping spree.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams later joined T.I. at My Sister’s House, a shelter for homeless women and their families. The women and their families received toys and Visa gift cards to treat their families during the holiday season.

Autoplay

Katrina Dantism, director of Program Support Services at the Atlanta Mission, said, “When we have community partners like Harris Community Works come in and give Christmas gifts, it allows our children to feel safe and dream child-size dreams.”

The caravan’s last stop was the Project Pinnacle Diversion Program, a “year-long program [that] grants second chances for first-time, non-violent juvenile felons.” The program includes anger management and skill-building classes.

T.I. appeared at the program’s graduation ceremony, where he helped hand out diplomas.

T.I. said, “When you’ve been blessed as I am, it’s important to give back to those who may need a little extra assistance. I look forward to these events every year and will continue to serve my community as long as I’m able to.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.