Riverdale police sergeant on leave following Monday arrest

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sergeant in the Riverdale Police Department’s patrol division is on administrative leave following his arrest on Monday, according to police.

Shannon Haynes was arrested on simple assault and false imprisonment charges.

Police said in a statement Haynes is on administrative leave “pending the outcome of the case against him and an internal investigation.” Police did not say what incident led to Haynes’ arrest.

Haynes was hired in January 2015.

