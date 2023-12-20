Trial set for DeKalb County 1999 cold case of 6-year-old’s death, mother charged with murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A trial date has been set for a mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son nearly 25 years ago, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

In February 1999, investigators discovered a young boy’s body in a wooded area at the corner of Clifton Springs and Clifton Church Road. The identity of the boy remained unknown until a tip came in more than two decades later, the district attorney’s office said.

With help from DNA analysis lab Bode Technology, investigators were able to identify the boy as William DeShawn Hamilton.

In 2022, 45-year-old Teresa Ann Bailey Black, the boy’s mother, was charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another in connection to Hamilton’s death.

Jury selection in the trial is set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Upon her arrest, Black was extradited from her home in Arizona. She currently remains in DeKalb County Jail without bond.

