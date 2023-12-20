3-Degree Guarantee
Trial set for DeKalb County 1999 cold case of 6-year-old’s death, mother charged with murder

Teresa Ann Bailey Black, center, was charged in connection to the death of her son, William...
Teresa Ann Bailey Black, center, was charged in connection to the death of her son, William DeShawn Hamilton, pictured left and right.(WGCL)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A trial date has been set for a mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son nearly 25 years ago, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

In February 1999, investigators discovered a young boy’s body in a wooded area at the corner of Clifton Springs and Clifton Church Road. The identity of the boy remained unknown until a tip came in more than two decades later, the district attorney’s office said.

READ: Mother arrested in DeKalb County cold case after son’s death

With help from DNA analysis lab Bode Technology, investigators were able to identify the boy as William DeShawn Hamilton.

In 2022, 45-year-old Teresa Ann Bailey Black, the boy’s mother, was charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another in connection to Hamilton’s death.

Jury selection in the trial is set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Upon her arrest, Black was extradited from her home in Arizona. She currently remains in DeKalb County Jail without bond.

