Workers owed thousands from Atlanta paint services company, U.S. Dept. of Labor says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over 30 workers are owed thousands in wages from an Atlanta painting contractor, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Thirty-two workers are owed back wages, totaling $87,333, from Atlanta United Interiors, the labor department said.

The labor department said the workers were misclassified as independent contractors and were paid straight-time rates for all the hours they worked. Because of this, the labor department said, they were denied overtime pay.

The labor department said in Georgia, there are more than 7,000 workers who are owed more than $2.2 million.

How to find out if you are owed back wages in Georgia



First, go to Wages and Hour Division's 'Workers Owed Wages' website.



go to Wages and Hour Division's 'Workers Owed Wages' website. Then, search for the company you work for and select it.

search for the company you work for and select it. After that, you will enter your name and the application will confirm if you have wages owed to you.

If you are owed wages, you'll be prompted to fill out contact information to be sent a back wage claim form. The form will be sent by email.

The form will be sent by email. The form will need to be filled out and instructions will need to be followed to create a login.gov account.

The following documents will be needed when you upload your form: copy of your Social Security Card, copy of your Individual Taxpayer Identification Card, copy of your driver's licenses/state ID, W-2 form, pay stub and any other supporting documentation verifying your identity.

Once the form is submitted, it will take six weeks to process it, and then a check for the owed wages will be sent.



For more information, click here.

