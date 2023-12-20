3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Workers owed thousands from Atlanta paint services company, U.S. Dept. of Labor says

Back pay is the difference between what an employee was paid and what they actually earned.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over 30 workers are owed thousands in wages from an Atlanta painting contractor, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Thirty-two workers are owed back wages, totaling $87,333, from Atlanta United Interiors, the labor department said.

The labor department said the workers were misclassified as independent contractors and were paid straight-time rates for all the hours they worked. Because of this, the labor department said, they were denied overtime pay.

RELATED: Thousands of Georgia workers are owed back wages. Here’s how to find out if you’re owed money.

The labor department said in Georgia, there are more than 7,000 workers who are owed more than $2.2 million.

How to find out if you are owed back wages in Georgia

Follow these steps:

  • First, go to Wages and Hour Division's 'Workers Owed Wages' website.
  • Then, search for the company you work for and select it.
  • After that, you will enter your name and the application will confirm if you have wages owed to you.
  • If you are owed wages, you'll be prompted to fill out contact information to be sent a back wage claim form. The form will be sent by email.
  • The form will need to be filled out and instructions will need to be followed to create a login.gov account.
  • The following documents will be needed when you upload your form: copy of your Social Security Card, copy of your Individual Taxpayer Identification Card, copy of your driver's licenses/state ID, W-2 form, pay stub and any other supporting documentation verifying your identity.
  • Once the form is submitted, it will take six weeks to process it, and then a check for the owed wages will be sent.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Surveillance image of the suspected gunman My’Keion Yates.
Police search for gunman after deadly shooting at gas station in Spalding County
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
Fire at Forest Cove Apartments.
Massive fire erupts at condemned apartments in southeast Atlanta

Latest News

Barricades went up at Cheshire Bridge Road after an overnight fire.
Fire closes bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road
A judge on Wednesday heard objections to legislative maps Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed into...
Court hears objections to Georgia legislative maps
Regulators raised rates for Georgia Power customers to pay for two nuclear reactors.
$9 average increase to Georgia Power bills
Police say a woman pretended to work at a Riverdale Waffle House before stealing from the...
Suspect poses as Waffle House worker to steal cash, police say
Three men serving life sentences for murder are facing a judge with the hopes of getting their...
Convicts request dismissal of 2016 Alpharetta murder case