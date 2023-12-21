1 person badly burned after fire erupts on church playground, DeKalb Fire says

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A place for kids to play and have fun burned to the ground Wednesday night in DeKalb County.

Not much is left of a playground at Indian Creek Baptist Church on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb Fire says they don’t know how the fire started at this time, but one person was badly burned.

Following protocol, DeKalb Fire says the arson unit was called to investigate.

