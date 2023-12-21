3 men working to appeal 2018 murder conviction in Alpharetta shooting death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County jury convicted Jamel Gines, Michael Dawson, and Dontravious Mahome of murder five years ago.

The jury ruled that the trio killed Kadarius Medlock in his home in 2018.

Since then, the co-defendants say evidence has gone missing in the case file. They allege it was taken by a former Fulton County prosecutor. Without it, they argue that they can’t file a proper appeal.

“I’m having overwhelming anxiety. It’s been five years,” Gines said.

On Wednesday, during a motions hearing, Judge Alford Dempsey listened to the state’s testimony on perfecting or correcting the record.

“I wrote down and placed in this memorandum the information I could find that described those exhibits. So that we could have some idea of what it was exactly and know what was said about them so that we would know what we needed to acquire, or to shore up for the record,” Fulton County attorney Kevin Armstrong said.

Dempsey also expressed his frustrations surrounding the case after Gines said he wasn’t receiving legal documents in the mail at the Fulton County jail, and said he hadn’t been appointed an attorney from the public defender’s council. Gines represented himself during Wednesday’s proceedings.

“It’s like the case from Hell, and there’s nothing about this thing that has been easy. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen in all the years I’ve been on the bench with all the stuff we’ve had to deal with,” Dempsey said.

Dempsey will ultimately decide if the record has been properly reconstructed and if it is sufficient for defendants to use to litigate their appeals.

