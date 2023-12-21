Atlanta Airport wait times and parking: Here’s how to check

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With the holidays upon us and a record number of passengers making their way through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, it is recommended you arrive with plenty of time.

But how much time? The airport has set up a link where you can see how long you’ll be waiting in line.

Regardless, the times are just approximate and airport officials encourage you to arrive at least two hours before your scheduled departure.

Here’s the link to check wait times at Atlanta’s airport.

What about parking at the world’s busiest airport? Well, there’s a link for that too.

Construction started several weeks ago -- which eliminated a number of parking spots for travelers.

Here’s the link to check the parking status.

