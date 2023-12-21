3-Degree Guarantee
Business owners frustrated after Cheshire Bridge fire

Some business owners say they were just recovering from a previous Cheshire Bridge fire that resulted in a repairs lasting nearly two years.
By Karli Barnett
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People who travel along Cheshire Bridge Road NE will have to alter their route for the foreseeable future after a massive fire erupted under the bridge.

In exclusive surveillance video obtained by Atlanta News First from nearby business Buckhead Vacuums, a small glimmer is seen erupting into a massive inferno in a matter of minutes.

The fire, which Atlanta Fire Rescue says broke out around 1 a.m. Wednesday, was practically in their backyard.

Now, Cheshire Bridge is closed from Faulkner Road to Piedmont Avenue NE indefinitely.

“This has been a situation that’s been on everyone’s mind, because there’s so many homeless people here, and we thought the city was going to address that as best they could,” said Buckhead Vacuums owner Jeff Cohen.

He says it is an issue he is hoping the City of Atlanta will address, as fire calls to 911 have become a regular occurrence for him.

“They promised us that they would seal off under the bridge so that people couldn’t cohabitate underneath the bridge. As it stands right now, that hasn’t happened,” Cohen says.

“The last fire was two tenths of a mile from here, and it really affected us badly because no one could get here,” he continues.

A fire from a homeless encampment burned down Cheshire Bridge over South Fork Peachtree Creek in August 2021. It was only this past April, 20 months later, it fully reopened.

Julius Tanjong, owner of nearby cell phone repair store Tech Savvy Atlanta, says he was worried after seeing the road closed that morning.

“I thought ‘I hope it’s not the same thing that happened last time,’” he says. “Because it was really terrible.”

“We have a lot of high traffic on the street. The last time, when that happened, it was just dead. It was like a dead end,” he remembers.

For those who work and live nearby, they want to see more enforcement to keep people and property safe and keep business running as usual.”

“For the sake of everyone in Atlanta, fix it,” Cohen says. “It’s a problem that can be resolved.”

Inspectors for Atlanta say the ultimate decision on when and if the road can reopen will be up to an engineer.

