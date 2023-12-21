Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl sold out

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is sold out, bowl officials announced Thursday morning.

It marks the 24th sellout in the last 27 games for the New Year’s Six bowl, officials said in a news release.

“We’re looking forward to once again having a full house and an electric atmosphere on Dec. 30 here in the Capital of College Football,” Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc., said in a statement.

Mississippi and Penn State are set to face off in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 30 at noon ET.

The Peach Bowl has attracted more than 3.2 million fans to Atlanta since its inaugural game in 1968, according to bowl officials.

Last season’s attendance of 79,330 set new Peach Bowl and Mercedes-Benz Stadium records, “surpassing the number of fans who attended Super Bowl LIII, the 2019 CFP Semifinal, the 2018 CFP National Championship and the SEC Championship in the same venue,” officials said in the news release.

Fans interested in buying tickets on the secondary market can visit the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s official ticket exchange on Ticketmaster.

Officials warned it’s common for secondary market prices to exceed face value.

