3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dress-up playsets, slime recalled ahead of Christmas

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti...
The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set. Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three children’s dress-up playsets and toy eggs with slime have been recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the imported products have levels that exceed the federally allowable level of phthalates.

These are chemicals commonly used in plastic products, but high levels may cause hormonal or other health problems.

The affected products include the Litti City doctor playset, teacher purse and Little Pritti stylist handbag set.

Pretex slime eggs are also part of the recall and have levels of lead that exceed regulations.

The items were sold online at Amazon and Walmart.

Perch, Amazon and Walmart are working to contact all known purchasers directly.

Anyone with the playsets should stop using them and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Laura Omotosho
Atlanta police looking for public’s help finding missing Georgia State student
Donald Trump speaks at the Reno-Sparks convention center in support of the Republican...
Georgia politicians react to Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from 2024 ballot
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Atlanta DOT says the bridge will be closed until further notice.
Large fire damages bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after defamation verdict
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after defamation verdict
15 dead, multiple hurt in Prague shooting
15 dead, multiple hurt in Prague shooting
The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
Emma Brinkerhoff, 5, died after she was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub.
5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in bathtub, reports say