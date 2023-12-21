Family, friends honor life of man called hero in deadly Home Park fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Family members have identified Stacy Redmond, 59, as the man being called a hero after a recent house fire.

A balloon release and memorial service was held Wednesday at the Kroger on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

Redmond was employed at the store for two years.

Tiffany Mongo, the store manager who organized the service, said Redmond became family.

“There were things that he shared with everybody, a simple hug, a laugh and his favorite thing that we know is ‘Thank you,’” she said.

Redmond was one of two people killed in an early morning fire on State Street near the Georgia Tech campus last week.

The property owner and others who made it out safely said Redmond lost his life saving others inside.

Courtney Redmond, Stacy’s brother, attended the memorial.

“Hurtful, hurt and pain, especially under the circumstances this happened,” he said.

He said his brother suffered a stroke years ago that affected the right side of his body, but he never let it hold him back.

“Despite his disability, he was always willing to do what he can to help, and try to see about other people before himself,” he said.

Redmond’s brother said their family is desperate for answers.

He said they want to ensure he’s remembered for his heroic actions that reflected the person he was.

“As a family, that’s one of the things we take comfort in, because that’s Stacy,” he said. “That’s who he is, that’s what he would have done.”

Atlanta Police and Fire are both investigating. The agencies are working collaboratively to determine if the fire was purposely set.

Both departments say it is still an active investigation and no other details can be provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.