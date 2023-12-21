Final arguments made on Georgia’s voting maps before decision early next year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia voters will know by the end of January how the state’s voting maps will look in the upcoming 2024 election.

Federal Judge Steve Jones ruled Georgia’s current maps — approved by the state’s majority of Republican lawmakers in 2021 — were unfair to the state’s growing population of Black voters. Nearly 400,000 Black voters have moved to the state since the last census in 2010, and Jones’ ruling ordered lawmakers to reflect that in district lines.

Under the current map, according to Jones’ October ruling, large blocs of Black voters were broken apart, diluting their power to elect the candidates of their choice. The violation was so glaring, Jones said, that it constituted a violation of Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Lawmakers returned to the Capitol in November for a special session with the goal of satisfying Jones’ order to create several new majority-Black districts in metro Atlanta and metro Macon.

Lawmakers claim they did just that, submitting maps approved by the General Assembly’s Republican majority in late December.

But plaintiffs in the case, like the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and American Civil Liberties Union, argued that appearance wasn’t the same thing as a remedy to the issue at hand.

They claimed on Wednesday that while lawmakers may have added the satisfactory number of majority Black districts, but they did it by moving around Black voters from other districts, weakening those.

Ultimately, plaintiffs argued, Black voters got no more power as a voting bloc than they had under the original maps, and asked Jones to strike down the legislator’s proposed lines.

Jones said he would take until late January to make a decision and could ultimately appoint a special master — a nonpartisan redistricting expert — to draw the maps following his orders.

“After hearing the testimony, it’s clear from my opinion that we are looking for a new special master,” said State Rep. Viola Davis, (D-Stone Mountain) outside the courtroom on Wednesday. “These maps do not remedy the problem at all.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is the named defendant in the lawsuit, requested Jones make his ruling by or before Jan. 29 when his office has to start preparing ballots to send to election offices. The absolute deadline for that is Feb. 12. Jones said he will be hasty in his decision.

Attorneys for the state argued that lawmakers satisfied the orders by the judge, and were within their rights to take partisanship into account when redrawing the lines. Brian Tyson, a state attorney, said 46% of Black voters in Georgia reside in a majority Black district under the new maps.

But plaintiffs questioned whether minority voters, including Black voters, were actually helped by the changes. They focused on coalition districts, or districts where large groups of minority voters help elect the same candidate, and noted that many new districts were devoid of the Latino and Asian voters that existed there before.

Coalition districts were a central piece of an almost identical lawsuit earlier this year in Alabama. Lawmakers there failed to meet a fairness order by another federal judge, who ended up appointing a special master to draw up Alabama’s current legislative maps.

