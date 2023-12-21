Finalists chosen for Atlanta campaign offering free rent for a year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thirteen lucky metro Atlantans are now finalists to get free rent for a year thanks to an Atlanta investment group.

The thirteen were selected among nearly 3,000 nominees for the Free Rent ATL campaign by Roots Real Estate Investment, the group said.

The group said the mission of the campaign “is to spread awareness about the widening wealth gap in our city of Atlanta and to help give three residents a much-needed leg up going into 2024.”

To become finalists for the contest, which Roots launched in November, the applicants needed to live within 20 miles of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. Applicants could have nominated themselves or their friends and family.

Submissions for the campaign ended Dec. 8 around 7 p.m. Roots had initially said nine finalists would be chosen among the nominees, but the group added four more after receiving numerous submissions.

Roots is allowing the public to vote for the winners from now through Dec. 31. The top three choices will get free rent for 2024.

You can listen to the finalists’ stories and cast your vote on the Roots website.

