3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Finalists chosen for Atlanta campaign offering free rent for a year

Roots Real Estate Investment is offering the three winners of its online campaign free rent...
Roots Real Estate Investment is offering the three winners of its online campaign free rent for 2024.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thirteen lucky metro Atlantans are now finalists to get free rent for a year thanks to an Atlanta investment group.

The thirteen were selected among nearly 3,000 nominees for the Free Rent ATL campaign by Roots Real Estate Investment, the group said.

The group said the mission of the campaign “is to spread awareness about the widening wealth gap in our city of Atlanta and to help give three residents a much-needed leg up going into 2024.”

To become finalists for the contest, which Roots launched in November, the applicants needed to live within 20 miles of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta. Applicants could have nominated themselves or their friends and family.

Submissions for the campaign ended Dec. 8 around 7 p.m. Roots had initially said nine finalists would be chosen among the nominees, but the group added four more after receiving numerous submissions.

Roots is allowing the public to vote for the winners from now through Dec. 31. The top three choices will get free rent for 2024.

You can listen to the finalists’ stories and cast your vote on the Roots website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Laura Omotosho
Atlanta police looking for public’s help finding missing Georgia State student
Donald Trump speaks at the Reno-Sparks convention center in support of the Republican...
Georgia politicians react to Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from 2024 ballot
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Atlanta DOT says the bridge will be closed until further notice.
Large fire damages bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after defamation verdict
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after defamation verdict
Families impacted by Georgia SNAP backlog
Families impacted by Georgia SNAP backlog
15 dead, multiple hurt in Prague shooting
15 dead, multiple hurt in Prague shooting
Blue Land Crab
Invasive crab now seen along the Georgia, South Carolina coast