First Alert Forecast | Cold this morning, milder and wetter by Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s another cold morning across north Georgia and metro Atlanta. Plan on needing a heavy coat this morning, before shedding a layer or two this afternoon. The forecast remains dry, ahead of our next chance of widespread rain this holiday weekend.

Under a few wispy clouds, temperatures are bottoming-out in the upper 20s and lower 30s across the immediate metro. It’s even colder further outlying; mid to upper 20s early this morning. Areas of frost are possible through the top of the 8 o’clock hour. Plan in an extra couple minutes into your morning plan for defrosting if you parked outside last night.

It's another cold start to the day; upper 20s, lower 30s around the immediate metro and colder outlying. It'll rebound nicely through the day. @ATLNewsFirst #atlwx pic.twitter.com/tCa3pT52pC — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) December 21, 2023

Temperatures rebound into the lower 50s by noon. Plan on temperatures peaking in the mid and upper 50s across the majority of the area between 2:30 and 4 p.m. Clouds make a comeback heading into the afternoon. These clouds will be thousands and thousands of feet above our heads - Cirrus Clouds. The forecast remains dry through the remainder of the workweek across the region. So, despite the clouds, do not worry about rain impacting any plans through the next few days.

Temperatures become increasingly mild heading into the weekend.

FIRST ALERT | Rain builds in as Santa makes his trip to our area...

A series of storm systems is set to bring widespread rain to much of the desert southwest, southern plains, southeast and east coast between Saturday the 23rd and Tuesday the 26th. Locally, the chance of rain is greatest Christmas Day. Rain is forecast to spread in from the west Christmas Eve night, into Christmas morning. Rain will be widespread and could be, locally, heavy at times. Severe weather is not in our local forecast. It’ll be breezy, as well. Get updates on the timing of the wet weather on-the-go in the First Alert Weather App.

Have a wonderful Day,

Cutter

