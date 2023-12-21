Forsyth County residents concerned with USPS delivery methods as Christmas nears

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Forsyth County residents on Thursday claimed their packages were not being delivered to their door by U.S. Postal Service (USPS) carriers, just days before Christmas.

“They’re affecting everyone in the area. Anyone who has a package due is not going to get it,” said Michelle Filipovich, who lives along Jot Em Down Road in Forsyth County, near Gainesville.

Residents provided Atlanta News First with multiple pictures that show packages left on top of or leaning against their mailboxes.

“A porch pirate doesn’t even have to come to your Ring doorbell. He can just drive by and pick your stuff up off the top,” said Filipovich.

Filipovich said in the last week, she has not received multiple packages. Instead, she said carriers are leaving slips of paper alerting her to pick up her packages at the post office.

“I have two cardiac monitors coming tomorrow that I’m not going to get. Because the mail person won’t put anything in the mailbox,” she said.

She was among residents reporting these package issues on Facebook this week.

On its website, the USPS details policies for rural deliveries.

“If the customer doesn’t come out and the house/delivery point is within 1/2 mile of the line of travel and has a passable road, the carrier should attempt to deliver it. Otherwise, the carrier will leave PS Form 3849 and the customer will have to make arrangements to obtain the item,” according to the USPS website.

Atlanta News First reached out to the USPS on Thursday, providing pictures of the reported issues.

ANF asked if leaving packages at mailboxes is part of the company’s policies. USPS did not respond to that question and did not provide any clarification as to why carriers are not delivering packages to the doors of houses.

USPS did provide this statement to Atlanta News First:

“Thank you for sharing the photos with us. Safety and safe work practices are of paramount importance to the Postal Service. Every piece of mail or package is important to the Postal Service. Local postal management has taken immediate steps to ensure the proper delivery procedures are followed. We do apologize to our customers and remind them that they may share their concerns by contacting the local Postmaster, visiting usps.com or calling (1-877) ASK-USPS.”

