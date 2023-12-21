Fulton County Commissioners vote to reduce funding to Magistrate Court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -On Wednesday, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners grew heated over Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk, and whether to convert her position from being elected by voters, to being appointed by the state court.

The board commissioners voted unanimously to hold off on voting on this resolution for now but the commissioners will return to the table for a vote on a later date.

Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk was elected by voters back in 2015, but now two commissioners no longer want her role to be decided on by voters.

“It’s just this hasn’t worked. We had something that worked a whole lot better, but this is a train wreck,” Vice Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioner, Bob Ellis said during the meeting Wednesday.

Ellis said state court judges should be the ones to appoint a judge to the Chief Magistrate Judge position because he believes Judge Cassandra Kirk isn’t keeping up with the caseload.

“The jail population will grow, the jail population will grow,” District 3 Fulton County Board of Commissioner, said she’s concerned Judge Kirk will eliminate or reduce the number of magistrate judges currently helping work on superior court cases, after she read a memo from Chief Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville expressing concern.

“And if she does that, per the judge’s words, we are going to slow the criminal justice process down dramatically and increase the population in the jail,” Commissioner Barrett said.

“It’s a miscommunication,” Judge Cassandra Kirk told Atlanta News First, she never gave that ultimatum and was simply asking for funding to keep up with the caseload.

Still, Commissioner Barrett, wants Judge Kirk to resign.

“She’s wasting taxpayer resources,” Commissioner Barrett said.

“Judge Kirk isn’t going anywhere!” Fulton County Board of District 6 Commissioner Khadijah Abdur Rahman said.

Commissioner Abdur Rahman said many in the community think there is a racial component behind calls for Chief Judge Kirk’s resignation.

However, Commissioner Ellis said he’s against the current method that was created by a white Republican and this isn’t a racial matter.

“People try to paint this as a race issue but it was put forth by a white republican legislator, so to try to paint this as a race issue is a non-starter,” Commissioner Ellis said.

Now Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk did not lose power over the position she was elected to but she did lose funding during the vote on Wednesday.

Commissioners voted 4 to 2 to move funding for three judges out of the Magistrate Court to the Superior Court.

Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk released the following statement in response to Atlanta News First after the vote on Wednesday:

“The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is duly elected to oversee the budgeting process, but we urge Commissioners to consider the impact on individuals and families who rely on the Magistrate Court’s services, many of whom have little to no resources for representation. While we implore the board to reconsider this decision and find a more cohesive solution, the Magistrate Court of Fulton County will continue serving Fulton court users with honor and distinction.”

