3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton County DA Fani Willis calls election workers awarded $148M in Giuliani lawsuit ‘beautiful human beings’

Giuliani was recently ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers after a defamation case.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis referred to the two election workers awarded $148 million in a defamation case against Rudy Giuliani as “beautiful human beings” when she addressed the media Thursday.

Giuliani was ordered to pay the $148 million to election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss after a federal judge issued a default judgment against him and found him liable for defamation. A civil jury later awarded the damages to Freeman and Moss.

Willis said “it’s evident that some of the facts are the same” in the criminal case against Giuliani, where he is charged with seeking to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia alongside former President Donald Trump.

Giuliani had falsely claimed Freeman and Moss helped rig the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Dominion Voting Systems, who Giuliani also claimed rigged the election, has sued Giuliani for defamation as well.

Read the entire judgment in favor of Freeman and Moss below:

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy Thursday. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said Freeman and Moss did not have to wait to start collecting the money, saying Giuliani could use any waiting period to hide his assets. Giuliani estimated he had assets of anywhere from $1 million to $10 million in the bankruptcy filing.

READ OUR FULL COVERAGE OF THE DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT HERE

Willis was at a toy drive she hosted alongside NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and the organization We All Value Excellence in South Fulton Thursday. The giveaway provided more than 1,700 families with toys during the holiday season.

The NBA legend hosted the giveaway in South Fulton alongside Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Laura Omotosho
Atlanta police looking for public’s help finding missing Georgia State student
Donald Trump speaks at the Reno-Sparks convention center in support of the Republican...
Georgia politicians react to Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from 2024 ballot
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Atlanta DOT says the bridge will be closed until further notice.
Large fire damages bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta

Latest News

Giuliani was recently ordered to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers after a...
Fani Willis speaks to media about Rudy Giuliani
FILE - Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case
The filing came just days after being ordered to pay millions in the defamation lawsuit.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case
Brad Raffensperger
GA secretary of state renews calls to eliminate general election runoffs