Fulton County DA Fani Willis calls election workers awarded $148M in Giuliani lawsuit ‘beautiful human beings’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis referred to the two election workers awarded $148 million in a defamation case against Rudy Giuliani as “beautiful human beings” when she addressed the media Thursday.

Giuliani was ordered to pay the $148 million to election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss after a federal judge issued a default judgment against him and found him liable for defamation. A civil jury later awarded the damages to Freeman and Moss.

Willis said “it’s evident that some of the facts are the same” in the criminal case against Giuliani, where he is charged with seeking to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia alongside former President Donald Trump.

Giuliani had falsely claimed Freeman and Moss helped rig the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Dominion Voting Systems, who Giuliani also claimed rigged the election, has sued Giuliani for defamation as well.

Giuliani filed for bankruptcy Thursday. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said Freeman and Moss did not have to wait to start collecting the money, saying Giuliani could use any waiting period to hide his assets. Giuliani estimated he had assets of anywhere from $1 million to $10 million in the bankruptcy filing.

Willis was at a toy drive she hosted alongside NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and the organization We All Value Excellence in South Fulton Thursday. The giveaway provided more than 1,700 families with toys during the holiday season.

