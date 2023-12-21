3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia man fighting Stage 4 cancer for 10 years

Kirk Smith
Kirk Smith(Kirk Smith)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holiday season is a time to celebrate with friends and family. One Georgia man’s celebration has nothing to do with what is under the tree and everything to do with the priceless things in life.

Time: we take it for granted.

“I was diagnosed December 26th the day after Christmas,” said Kirk Smith.

We think we are guaranteed more of it.

“I am not in remission. The kind of cancer I have is Stage 4 lung cancer. It is caused by a genetic mutation called ALK Positive,” said Smith.

Once we get it, we might waste it, not if you are Kirk Smith...not if you are living with Stage 4 lung cancer, not if it has been 10 years and it hasn’t killed you.

“For the last 10 years, I have been on targeted therapy drugs and they keep it somewhat under control,” said Smith.

10 years ago Kirk was diagnosed and every year since he has made one New Year’s Resolution.

“My number one goal is no cancer and it has been my number 1 goal for 10 years,” said Smith.

He credits new research, new medications, and his team for the years he has been given.

10 years of memories made and advocacy, adventures had, in a situation where the chances of survival were incredibly low.

“There is this post-it note in my office on my computer that says Don’t Waste Your Cancer. It is like you have this disease, do something with it, do something positive with it. If I can help other people while I have this disease, in some way advance research,” said Smith.

Kirk fundraises to support ALK Positive, an Atlanta nonprofit. You can support here:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Laura Omotosho
Atlanta police looking for public’s help finding missing Georgia State student
Donald Trump speaks at the Reno-Sparks convention center in support of the Republican...
Georgia politicians react to Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from 2024 ballot
Poll shows who would win Iowa in potential rematch in 2024 election
More bad news for President Biden’s reelection coming from Georgia
Atlanta DOT says the bridge will be closed until further notice.
Large fire damages bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after defamation verdict
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after defamation verdict
Families impacted by Georgia SNAP backlog
Families impacted by Georgia SNAP backlog
15 dead, multiple hurt in Prague shooting
15 dead, multiple hurt in Prague shooting
SNAP Benefit
Thousands of Georgians waiting on SNAP benefits to be approved
Roots Real Estate Investment is offering the three winners of its online campaign free rent...
Finalists chosen for Atlanta campaign offering free rent for a year