Georgia man fighting Stage 4 cancer for 10 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holiday season is a time to celebrate with friends and family. One Georgia man’s celebration has nothing to do with what is under the tree and everything to do with the priceless things in life.

Time: we take it for granted.

“I was diagnosed December 26th the day after Christmas,” said Kirk Smith.

We think we are guaranteed more of it.

“I am not in remission. The kind of cancer I have is Stage 4 lung cancer. It is caused by a genetic mutation called ALK Positive,” said Smith.

Once we get it, we might waste it, not if you are Kirk Smith...not if you are living with Stage 4 lung cancer, not if it has been 10 years and it hasn’t killed you.

“For the last 10 years, I have been on targeted therapy drugs and they keep it somewhat under control,” said Smith.

10 years ago Kirk was diagnosed and every year since he has made one New Year’s Resolution.

“My number one goal is no cancer and it has been my number 1 goal for 10 years,” said Smith.

He credits new research, new medications, and his team for the years he has been given.

10 years of memories made and advocacy, adventures had, in a situation where the chances of survival were incredibly low.

“There is this post-it note in my office on my computer that says Don’t Waste Your Cancer. It is like you have this disease, do something with it, do something positive with it. If I can help other people while I have this disease, in some way advance research,” said Smith.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.